Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sugar-based excipients market has shown consistent growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $1.43 billion in 2024 to a substantial $1.50 billion in 2025. This demonstrates a respectable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is primarily attributed to conditions within the pharmaceutical industry, specifically, the amplified demand for pediatric and geriatric formulations, an upsurge in chronic diseases, the popularizing use of nutraceuticals, and an ever-growing need for improved solubility and stability.

Is the Sugar-Based Excipients Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking ahead, the sugar-based excipients market is expected to maintain this steady growth. Forecasts predict a growth to $1.76 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1%. This future growth can be ascribed to a rising demand for oral solid dosage forms, bolstered growth in the nutraceutical industries, an increased adoption of sugar-based excipients in pediatric and geriatric formulations as well as a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the associated demand for medications.

The upward trend of the sugar-based excipients market is most discernibly driven by the growing popularity and demand within the pharmaceutical industry. The industry continues to heavily invest in the research, development, production, and marketing of medications aiming to improve global health outcomes. Consequently, the pharmaceutical demand has, in part, been growing due to an increased demand for innovative treatments, advancements in drug development technologies, and rising healthcare needs globally. Sugar-based excipients are utilised in pharmaceuticals as fillers, binders, and stabilizers, enhancing drug formulation, taste, and bioavailability.

What Drives The Sugar-Based Excipients Market Growth?

Notably, in June 2023, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations EFPIA, a Belgium-based trade association representing the pharmaceutical industry, reported that the total pharmaceutical production in Europe accounted for $384,200 million €340,000 million in 2022. This represents an appreciable increase of approximately 4.95% from $366,267 million €323,950 million in 2021. Such substantial growth in the pharmaceutical industry directly drives the growth of the sugar-based excipients market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sugar-Based Excipients Market?

The sugar-based excipients market houses numerous significant industry players such as Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., IFF Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Ingredion Incorporated, and Tereos S.A. These and other key industry players are earnestly engaged in the development and innovation of new products in order to maintain a competitive edge within the market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sugar-Based Excipients Market?

An emerging trend within the sugar-based excipients market is the focus on innovative offerings such as next-generation mannitol products. These new formulations of mannitol have been engineered to enhance drug stability, improve solubility, and optimize tablet compression for superior pharmaceutical performance. In October 2022, Roquette Freres, a France-based food company, launched PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT, two next-generation mannitol-based excipients designed for direct compression in pharmaceutical formulations. This kind of innovation significantly advances tablet processability, facilitates controlled release, and supports high-speed manufacturing. This, in turn, provides new solutions to overcome the challenges of drug formulation.

How Is The Sugar-Based Excipients Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Actual Sugar, Artificial Sweeteners, Sugar Alcohol

2 By Dosage Form: Liquid Dosage Forms, Semi-Solid Dosage Forms, Solid Dosage Forms

3 By Application: Diluents, Fillers, Tonicity Agents, Flavoring Agents

4 By End User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry

With subsegments:

1 Actual Sugar: Sucrose, Lactose, Dextrose, Fructose, Other Actual Sugars

2 Artificial Sweeteners: Aspartame, Saccharin, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Other Artificial Sweeteners

3 Sugar Alcohol: Mannitol, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Maltitol, Other Sugar Alcohols.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Sugar-Based Excipients Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the sugar-based excipients market in 2024; however, forecasts suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

