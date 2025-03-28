Top Growth Driver In The Superdisintegrants Market 2025: Rising Generic Drug Production Fuels The Market Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The superdisintegrants market size has grown strongly in recent years and is expected to reach significant new heights in the future. The market value was $1.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.16 billion in 2025, marking this stellar growth with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5% during this period.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Superdisintegrant Market?

One of the main catalysts for this growth is the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, which is increasing demand for orally disintegrating tablets ODTs and improving the bioavailability of drugs. Groundbreaking developments in tablet disintegration and dissolution—enabled by superdisintegrants—are ensuring faster drug release, improved bioavailability of medications, and better patient compliance.

What Does the Future Hold for The Superdisintegrants Market?

Looking ahead, the superdisintegrants market is anticipated to witness strong growth over the next decade. From its value of $1.16 billion in 2025, the market is expected to grow to $1.48 billion in 2029, advancing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This promising forecast can be attributed to the increasing demand for oral solid dosage forms, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in co-processed excipients shifting toward natural and biodegradable superdisintegrants.

Who Are The Major Players In The Superdisintegrants Market?

Major companies operating in the superdisintegrants market include BASF SE, Merck KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., IFF Pharma Solutions, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères SA., FMC Corporation, Azelis Group, Ashland Inc., and Piramal Healthcare among others.

What Are the Emerging Trends in The Superdisintegrants Market?

Key emerging trends in the forecast period include technological integration in manufacturing and the development of novel drug delivery systems. Additionally, the rise in generic drug production is also expected to propel the growth of the superdisintegrants market going forward. By improving the affordability of treatment and the patient experience, these drugs are revolutionizing healthcare and propelling industry growth.

How Is The Superdisintegrants Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Natural Superdisintegrants, Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Other Superdisintegrants

2 By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules

3 By Therapeutic Area: Gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Hematological Diseases

Subsegments:

1 By Natural Superdisintegrants: Starch, Cellulose, Chitosan, Gums, Other Natural Superdisintegrants

2 By Synthetic Superdisintegrants: Cross-linked Polyvinylpyrrolidone Crospovidone, Sodium Starch Glycolate, Croscarmellose Sodium, Other Synthetic Superdisintegrants

3 By Other Superdisintegrants: Ion Exchange Resins, Surfactant-Based Superdisintegrants, Other Specialized Superdisintegrants

Where Are the Largest Markets for Superdisintegrants?

Regionally, North America had the largest market share in 2024, while regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa also hold significant positions.

