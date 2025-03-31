Rising Sports Participation Drives Artificial Grass Market Growth, Boosting Fitness Tech Investment & Sponsorships

Artificial Grass Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The artificial grass market has grown rapidly in recent years, with an expected surge from $4.27 billion in 2024 to $4.57 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This expansion is chiefly due to a rising demand for water conservation, expansion of sports infrastructure, growing popularity of low-maintenance landscaping, urbanization and green space development, and increasing disposable income.

What is the project growth for the artificial grass market size?

Over the next few years, the artificial grass market size is predicted to see robust growth, with an estimated increase to $5.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This foreseeable expansion can be ascribed to sustainability and eco-friendly innovations, hybrid turf adoption in sports, smart cities and urban greening initiatives, growth in residential and commercial landscaping, and rising consumer demand for outdoor and lawn decoration activities. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in material technology, new product launches, eco-friendly artificial grasses, and technological advancements in shock absorption and drainage.

What factors are driving the growth of the artificial grass market?

One major catalyst propelling the growth of the artificial grass market is the growing participation in sports. The term sports participation refers to engagement in physical activities, games, or sports, either competitively or recreationally, for skill development, enjoyment, or fitness. The rise in sports participation is galvanized by an increased awareness of health benefits, growing interest in social interaction, and a heightened focus on fitness and well-being. As a low-maintenance and durable all-weather playing surface, artificial grass can provide consistent performance and accessibility for various sports activities, enhancing sports participation.

Who are the key players in the artificial grass industry?

The artificial grass market is commanded by several major companies which include Victoria PLC, SYNLawn, SIS Pitches Limited, Southwest Greens, Limonta Sport S.p.A., CCGrass, ACT Global Sports, Nurteks Halı Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., EasyTurf Inc., Controlled Products LLC, MegaGrass, SportGroup Holding, TigerTurf, Edel Grass B.V., Matrix Turf, Global Syn-Turf Inc., Smart Turf, GrassInc. B.V., Score Grass, and ProGreen Synthetic Grass.

What emerging trends are shaping the artificial grass market?

Prominent companies in the artificial grass market are keeping pace with the competition by focusing on technological innovations such as color-changing grass technology. This technology enhances the durability of artificial grass and ensures long-lasting, natural color transitions that can withstand variable weather conditions and prolonged sunlight exposure.

How is the artificial grass market segmented?

The artificial grass market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

- Synthetic Turf

- Polypropylene Grass

- Nylon Grass

- Polyethylene Grass

By Pile Height:

- Less Than 20 Mm

- 20-30 Mm

- 30-40 Mm

- 40-50 Mm

- More Than 50 Mm

By Installation:

- Flooring

- Wall Cladding

By Infill Material:

- Sand

- Rubber

- Crumb Rubber

- Cork

By Application:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Sports

- Landscaping

What are the regional insights on the artificial grass market?

In 2024, North America was the largest global region in the artificial grass market. However, the artificial grass market report covered regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

