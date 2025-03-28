Alectra advises incoming storm may cause power outages, reminds customers to ensure emergency kits are ready

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A special weather statement has been issued for parts of Alectra Utilities’ service territory due to forecasted freezing rain, ice and snow expected this afternoon and into the weekend.

Forecasts indicate there may be a substantial accumulation of freezing rain that could potentially cause power outages as well as damage to powerlines. Areas with trees located near wires should take extra precaution as fallen limbs that contact power lines could cause extended outages in affected areas.

In the event of downed powerlines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus), and call 911 immediately. To report outages, Alectra Utilities’ customers should call 1-833-ALECTRA (1-833-253-2872) or use our web chat at AlectraUtilities.com/Report-Outage.

Alectra’s System Control Centre continuously monitors weather forecasts and storm models and mitigation strategies have been made to prepare line crews and additional field and communications staff to respond in the event the situation evolves.

If you experience a power outage, you can find frequent updates through our X (formerly Twitter) channel @AlectraNews or by visiting the outage map on our website: alectrautilities.com.

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. It is recommended that emergency kits include medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets and important telephone numbers for family doctors, schools, daycare and insurance companies.

Learn more about what to do in the event of an emergency: alectrautilities.com/emergency-preparedness.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately three million people in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.