Phoenix American Financial Services and PAFS Ireland Ltd. Announce Opening of Dublin Office for its Aviation Business.

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix American Financial Services and its subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd. (together “Phoenix American”), leading provider of managing agent and corporate financial services, announces continued growth and expansion in the aviation sector with the opening of a new Dublin office in Fitzwilliam Hall, Dublin 2. This marks Phoenix American’s third location, in addition to Shannon, Ireland and Larkspur, California, focusing solely on the aviation sector. The office will be led by John McInerney, Managing Director PAFS Ireland Ltd.“Ireland’s status as a thriving aviation hub with a diverse and highly skilled talent pool made it the perfect location for our continued expansion in Ireland with the addition of a Dublin office,” said Joseph Horgan, Senior Vice President, Phoenix American. “This new office reflects the strong growth we’ve seen in Ireland, and reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible service to our aviation customers.”Located in the Fitzwilliam Hall on Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin, this new office will initially focus on building a strong Dublin presence to compliment Phoenix American’s existing Shannon office.“The continued investment in our people and supporting infrastructure has allowed us to continue to grow our aviation business in Ireland with the addition of a Dublin office,” said John McInerney, Managing Director of PAFS Ireland. “Delivering high-quality outputs and providing experienced support as a trusted partner for our aviation clients is paramount. It gives me great pleasure to announce this expansion of our footprint in Ireland”.Phoenix American: Raise capital, acquire assets and we’ve got the rest.

