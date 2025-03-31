Data Resiliency Market Forecast 2025-2034: Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends And Competitive Landscape

Data Resiliency Global Market Report 2025

Data Resiliency Global Market Report 2025

The data resiliency market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $14.48 billion in 2024 to $16.61 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to an increase in data safety and security concerns, the adoption of operational excellence, data quality management solutions, massive growth in data generation from various sources, and increasing issues on privacy and security.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Data Resiliency Market?

The data resiliency market size is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $20.47 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth in information generated from completely different sources, increasing adoption of recovery solutions and cloud-based information backup, increasing cybersecurity threats, and increased focus on risk management. Major trends in the forecast period include growing attractiveness towards blockchain solutions, emerging technologies, automation in disaster recovery, integration of artificial technology, and integration of IoT devices.

What Drives the Growth of the Data Resiliency Market?

The rising adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the data resiliency market going forward. Cloud computing refers to accessing and managing computing services like storage and applications over the internet, without the need for on-site infrastructure. This adoption can be attributed to its cost efficiency, scalability, flexibility, and the increasing demand for remote data access and real-time analytics. Data resiliency is essential in fostering the adoption of cloud computing by ensuring data availability, integrity, and recovery, thereby addressing concerns about data loss and downtime in dynamic cloud environments.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Global Data Resiliency Market?

Major players in the global data resiliency arena include Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Company Limited, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Infosys Limited, Kyndryl Holdings Inc., VMware Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, NetApp Inc., CA Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Veeam Software Group GmbH, Quest Software Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Rubrik Inc., Cohesity Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Carbonite Inc., Asigra Inc.

What Are The Notable Developments And Trends In The Market?

Major companies operating in the data resiliency market are developing innovative solutions, such as data protection solutions, to enhance system reliability and safeguard critical information from disruptions. These solutions help in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, often through encryption, backup, and disaster recovery methods.

How Is The Data Resiliency Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Solution, Service

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises

4 By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Information Technology IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Government, Public Goods, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other Industrial Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Solution: Backup And Recovery Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Data Archiving And Replication Solutions, Cloud Data Protection Solutions, Encryption And Security Solutions

2 By Service: Consulting And Advisory Services, Managed Data Resiliency Services, Deployment And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Compliance And Risk Management Services

What Are The Regional Trends And Outlook?

North America led the way in the data resiliency market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

