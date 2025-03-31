Global Cloud Sustainability Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Sustainability Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud sustainability global market is poised for an exponential growth, projecting it to rise from $30.29 billion in 2024 to $36.48 billion in 2025. This corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 20.4% within the span of a year.

What factors contribute to this impressive growth in the Cloud Sustainability Market?

Several factors have facilitated the growth of the market in recent years, including increased environmental regulations, demands for energy-efficient solutions, government sustainability incentives, eco-friendly cloud certifications and standards, and sustainable supply chain practices. The massive expansion of the market is expected to continue with projections of reaching $75.82 billion by 2029 and marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 20.1%.

Main growth drivers like rising consumer awareness of sustainability practices, regulatory requirements for environmental compliance, robust data protection solutions, growing demand for green and environmentally friendly IT solutions, and increased spending on cloud services are expected to push this growth. Other emerging trends to look out for include advancements in energy-efficient cloud infrastructure, shift towards renewable energy-powered data centers, technology innovations in carbon footprint tracking and reporting, and a shift towards serverless computing to optimize resource allocation.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21420&type=smp

What is fueling this impressive growth trajectory in the Cloud Sustainability Market?

The growing demand for energy efficiency significantly propels the market growth. Energy efficiency solutions, which involve advanced technologies, aim to reduce energy consumption while maintaining performance. The rise in stringent environmental regulations, escalating energy costs, increasing consumer awareness about sustainability, the need for operational cost reduction, and the adoption of green technologies and renewable energy sources across industries are all driving this demand. Furthermore, cloud sustainability aids in energy efficiency by leveraging advanced technologies such as server virtualization, dynamic resource allocation, and renewable energy integration. Accordingly, the EU aims to improve energy efficiency by 32.5% by 2030.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-sustainability-global-market-report

Who are the major players in the Cloud Sustainability Market?

Key industry players in the cloud sustainability market are Microsoft Azure, Dell Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Salesforce Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Vmware LLC, Atos SE, HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., Equinix Inc., Iron Mountain Data Centers, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Geotab Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the Cloud Sustainability Market?

Operating companies focus on developing sustainable-based apps, designed to optimize environmental impact, reduce carbon footprints, enhance ESG reporting, improve resource efficiency, and align business strategies with sustainability goals. For instance, Oracle Corporation launched Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability in September 2024, enhancing the capabilities of its enterprise performance management EPM system. The application integrates data from Oracle's Fusion Cloud ERP and supply chain management SCM systems, allowing comprehensive analysis of environmental, social, and governance ESG metrics.

Examining the different segments that make up the Cloud Sustainability Market, how is it classified?

The Cloud Sustainability Market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 Solutions and Services in the Component field

2 Infrastructure As A Service IaaS, Platform As A Service PaaS, Software As A Service SaaS, and Other Models under the Model field

3 Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs and Large Enterprises under the Enterprise Size field

4 Information Technology and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail E-commerce, Manufacturing, and other end-uses for End-Use.

Subsegments include Carbon Footprint Management, Energy-Efficient Cloud Infrastructure, Green Data Centers, Sustainable Cloud Optimization under Solutions, and Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services under Services.

What is the International Outlook of the Cloud Sustainability Market?

North America was the largest region in the cloud sustainability market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions covered are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-orchestration-global-market-report

Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-advertising-global-market-report

Cloud-Based ERP Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-based-erp-global-market-report

The Business Research Company offers more than 15000+ reports across 27 different industries spanning over 60+ countries. The company is renowned for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights that arm you with data, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, helping you stay ahead in the game. Check out more similar reports from The Business Research Company.

Reach out to us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ, and explore our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.