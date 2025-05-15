Graaff-Reinet's Drostdy Hotel Unveils New Air Route and Heritage Experiences, Highlighting the Karoo's Hidden Wonders

Direct flights from Cape Town to Graaff-Reinet unlock access to the Karoo's heritage, luxury stays, and immersive cultural experiences.

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major boost for South African tourism, Air du Cap has launched direct flights from Cape Town to Graaff-Reinet, bringing one of the country’s oldest and most storied towns within effortless reach. Often referred to as the "jewel of the Karoo," Graaff-Reinet is now poised for a surge in visitors drawn to its rich cultural heritage, historic architecture, and emerging luxury offerings. The new route marks a significant shift in regional accessibility and comes as heritage tourism gains momentum globally, positioning the Karoo gem as a top destination to watch in 2025.At the center of this evolution is Drostdy Hotel , a meticulously restored 19th-century masterpiece that has become a beacon of authentic luxury and local culture. Once a Cape Dutch residence built in 1805 by renowned architect Louis Thibault, the property now stands as a five-star heritage retreat—and the ideal base for exploring the Karoo’s layered past and rich artistic soul.“Graaff-Reinet is not just a stopover—it’s a destination in its own right,” says Tarryn Farrell, Sales and Marketing Director for Africa at Valor Hospitality. “With direct flights and immersive heritage experiences, this region is set to capture global attention in 2025.”Located in the heart of South Africa’s fourth-oldest town, the Drostdy Hotel is making headlines for its seamless blend of colonial charm and modern luxury. With 48 elegantly appointed rooms, the property invites guests to relax in the Africology Spa, which draws on the healing elements of the Karoo—complete with a Himalayan salt sauna and eco-conscious treatments.Culinary travelers can also enjoy De Camdeboo Restaurant, where seasonal menus highlight Karoo lamb and locally sourced beef, elevated with modern techniques and paired with South Africa’s finest wines—including selections from the Rupert Family Estates.Beyond the hotel, Graaff-Reinet offers more than 200 heritage sites, making it the most historically rich town in the country. The upcoming Graaff-Reinet Fossil Museum will further cement the area’s significance in global paleontology, showcasing one of South Africa’s most important prehistoric collections.As heritage tourism continues to trend globally, Drostdy Hotel provides access to a diverse array of immersive experiences. Visitors can step back in time at the Fossil Museum, a landmark project highlighting ancient discoveries from the Karoo basin. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike the iconic Valley of Desolation, where towering dolerite cliffs rise above sweeping plains. Art lovers can explore the Jan Rupert Art Centre and engage with Graaff-Reinet’s vibrant gallery scene. For wildlife encounters, guests can embark on a luxury safari at the conservation-focused Samara Karoo Reserve, home to resident cheetahs. To round out the experience, a visit to a local craft rum distillery offers a taste of South African spirits, where traditional distillation meets contemporary craftsmanship.Thanks to its new partnership with Drostdy Hotel, Air du Cap now offers under-two-hour charter flights from Cape Town to Graaff-Reinet, making both weekend getaways and extended heritage journeys effortless. Operating from Cape Winelands Airport, Air du Cap specializes in tailored regional charters across the Western, Eastern, and Northern Cape.“This new route cuts travel time dramatically, turning the Karoo into a luxury weekend escape for Cape Town travelers,” adds Farrell. “We’re also proud to offer pet-friendly accommodation so that every member of the family can enjoy the Karoo—including the furry ones.”In addition to its scenic offerings, Drostdy Hotel continues to play an important role in community development. Since being donated to the SA College for Tourism (SACT) by the Rupert Family Foundation, the hotel has become a key training hub for young women from marginalized rural communities, ensuring that tourism in the Karoo benefits local residents while preserving its cultural heritage.Visitors then can time their stay at Drostdy Hotel with one of Graaff-Reinet’s signature events:● Stoep Wine Tasting Event – May● Road to Desolation – July● Gravel Grinder Cycling Festival – September/October● Karoo Ultra Marathon – OctoberThis new Air du Cap route from Cape Town to Graaff-Reinet is set to revolutionize travel, eliminating long road trips and making the magic of the Karoo more accessible than ever.

