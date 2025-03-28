Ventral Hernia Treatment Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ventral Hernia Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a promising time for the global ventral hernia treatment market. Recent data indicates robust growth where the market size has surged significantly in the past few years. The market is expected to grow from $4.87 billion in 2024 to $5.23 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This upward trajectory during the historic period is attributable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity, heightened awareness about ventral hernias, a growing aging population, rising disposable income, and escalating demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

What Does The Future Hold For The Ventral Hernia Treatment Market?

Building upon its past performance, the ventral hernia treatment market is set to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years. Trends indicate a projected growth to $6.90 billion by 2029, maintaining a healthy CAGR of 7.2%. The factors steering the forecast period’s growth include the rising demand for outpatient procedures, increased healthcare expenditure, escalating government initiatives, a rising demand for hernia repair surgeries, and burgeoning investment in research and development. The forecast period also holds the promise of a slew of significant trends, including the advent of advanced hernia repair devices, bioabsorbable materials, strategic collaboration, robotic-assisted surgery devices, and remote monitoring.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21315&type=smp

What Is The Role Of Obesity In The Ventral Hernia Treatment Market Growth?

One of the primary propellants of market growth going forward is expected to be the increasing prevalence of obesity. Obesity, characterized by an excessive amount of body fat, significantly impacts an individual's health and is driven by factors such as poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, genetic predisposition, lack of physical activity, environmental factors, and emotional stress. Ventral hernia treatment plays a crucial role in providing robust support for obesity patients. It addresses the complications arising from excessive weight through the alleviation of abdominal wall strain, reduction of hernia recurrence risks, and enhancement of overall abdominal strength. These treatments are instrumental in promoting mobility and encouraging healthier lifestyle choices in individuals grappling with obesity.

For instance, data from March 2024, from the World Health Organization WHO, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, reported that approximately one in eight people worldwide were struggling with obesity, including 2.5 billion adults who were overweight, 890 million of whom were living with obesity. Among adults, 43% were overweight, and 16% were classified as obese. Additionally, 37 million children under the age of 5 were overweight. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of obesity substantially fuels the ventral hernia treatment market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventral-hernia-treatment-global-market-report

Which Major Companies Are Influencing The Ventral Hernia Treatment Market?

Key industry players influencing the ventral hernia treatment market's growth include Johnson And Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Olympus Corporation, W.L. Gore and Associates Inc, STERIS Plc, Cook Medical Inc., KARL STORZ, Cooper University Health Care, Mölnlycke Health Care, Integra LifeSciences Holdings, ConMed Corporation, Aesculap Inc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ethicon Inc, Tela Bio, Microline Surgical, Hernia Mesh S.R.L., Insightra Medical Inc, Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Ventral Hernia Treatment Market?

The ventral hernia treatment market is witnessing a wave of technological advancements as industry leaders focus on innovative solutions. Key players are primarily centered on innovations such as laparoscopic and open hernia mesh fixation devices to augment surgical outcomes, minimize complications, and accelerate patient recovery. These devices are medical tools employed for securing mesh during hernia repair surgeries, either through minimally invasive laparoscopic or traditional open surgical approaches. For instance, U.S.-based medical technology firm, TELA Bio Inc., introduced the LIQUIFIX FIX8 laparoscopic and LIQUIFIX precision open hernia mesh fixation devices in the U.S. in March 2024. These FDA-approved devices utilize liquid anchors to affix mesh without penetrating tissue, reducing trauma and complications, thereby offering precision and safety benefits.

How Is The Ventral Hernia Treatment Market Segmented?

The market for ventral hernia treatment exhibits several segments and sub-segments:

1 By Type: Epigastric Stomach Area Hernia, Umbilical Belly Button Hernia, Incisional Hernia.

2 By Diagnosis: Ultrasound, Computed Tomography CT Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI.

3 By Surgery: Open Hernia Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Hernia Surgery.

4 By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics.

Subsegments:

1 By Epigastric Stomach Area Hernia: Small Epigastric Hernia, Large Epigastric Hernia.

2 By Umbilical Belly Button Hernia: Congenital Umbilical Hernia, Acquired Umbilical Hernia.

3 By Incisional Hernia: Primary Incisional Hernia, Recurrent Incisional Hernia.

What Are The Regional Insights Into Ventral Hernia Treatments?

Insight into the regional layout of the ventral hernia treatment market has North America leading as the largest region in 2024. Escalating at an impressive speed, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. Other regions covered in the ventral hernia treatment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hernia-repair-devices-and-consumables-global-market-report

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/congenital-diaphragmatic-hernia-drugs-global-market-report

Hernia Mesh Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hernia-mesh-devices-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company furnishes comprehensive, data-rich consultations through more than 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, an insightful blend of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can acquire the knowledge you need to stay ahead in the market.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.