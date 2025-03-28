Deputy President Paul Mashatile closes National Water and Sanitation Indaba in Midrand, 28 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 28 March 2025, officially close the National Water and Sanitation Indaba, taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng Province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the two-day Indaba today, underscoring Government's commitment to tackling South Africa’s water security challenges as well as ensuring reliable, sustainable water and sanitation services for all citizens.

Deputy President Mashatile chairs the Water Task Team that was established by the President to mitigate water crises in municipalities and effectively intervene to resolve all water challenges in the country.

The Water and Sanitation Indaba is taking place during the National Water Month and Human Rights Month, a significant period that underpins the importance of water as a fundamental human right and a critical resource for socio-economic development. Government recognises the urgency of addressing water and sanitation challenges to uphold the dignity and

well-being of all South Africans.

Details of the closing address are as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 March 2025

Time: 15h00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Gauteng Province.

Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

