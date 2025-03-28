Minister Pieter Groenewald celebrates Correctional officials for sports excellence

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) proudly celebrated the outstanding achievements of its sportsmen and women at a prestigious awards ceremony held at the Karridene Protea Hotel, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event served as a platform to recognize and honour correctional officials who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in various sporting disciplines. A total of 13 officials were acknowledged for their remarkable performances, setting an example for their peers and inspiring broader participation in sports.

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald in his keynote address, commended the Department’s leadership for prioritizing the health and well-being of its officials. He emphasized that a healthy body and a healthy mind contribute to a productive and balanced lifestyle, which is essential for the demanding nature of correctional work. Despite budgetary constraints, the department has continued to invest in sports infrastructure and opportunities, underscoring its commitment to the well-being of correctional officials, whom the Minister described as valuable assets to the Department.

Highlighting the 26 sporting codes available within the Correctional Services, the Minister encouraged increased participation, particularly in the weigh-loss competition, which promotes healthy living. He reassured officials that success is measured by progress rather than appearance, stating, “You do not have to be thin, what counts is how much weight you have lost.” He further highlighted the power of sports as a unifying force, reinforcing the idea that in the sporting arena, all participants stand as equals.

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale echoed the Minister’s sentiments, affirming that sports provide a platform where all athletes are regarded equal, regardless of their background. He praised the award recipients for their commitment, perseverance, and excellence, acknowledging their ability to distinguish themselves through hard work and determination. He also urged more officials to take part in departmental sports activities to ensure broader demographic representation and inclusivity in future competitions.

Correctional Services Sports Awards serve as a testament to the Department’s dedication to fostering a culture of wellness, camaraderie, and excellence among its officials. Through initiatives like these, DCS continues to reinforce the positive impact of sports on both individual well-being and collective team spirit.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-Mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

