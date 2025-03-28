Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,549 in the last 365 days.

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announces disaster funding allocations per province, 31 Mar

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will announce the allocations for disaster disbursed to Provinces.

The allocated funds are important recognising the urgency of response and recovery as well as restoration efforts.

The disbursed comes at an opportune moment as they assist and augment funds budgeted by provinces for disasters.

Availability of funds is an important stepping stone for communities to restore, build back and restore their dignity.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: 31 March 2025
Time: 12:00
Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Media Room

Enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA
+27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
+27 (66) 479 9904      

#GovZAupdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announces disaster funding allocations per province, 31 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more