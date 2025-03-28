Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announces disaster funding allocations per province, 31 Mar
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will announce the allocations for disaster disbursed to Provinces.
The allocated funds are important recognising the urgency of response and recovery as well as restoration efforts.
The disbursed comes at an opportune moment as they assist and augment funds budgeted by provinces for disasters.
Availability of funds is an important stepping stone for communities to restore, build back and restore their dignity.
The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: 31 March 2025
Time: 12:00
Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Media Room
Enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA
+27 (82) 772 1709
Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
+27 (66) 479 9904
#GovZAupdates
