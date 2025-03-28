South African Revenue Service announces preliminary outcome of revenue collection figures for 2024/25, 1 Apr
Please be advised that the Commissioner for South African Revenue Service (SARS) Mr. Edward Kieswetter will on Tuesday 1 April 2025, at 14:00 announce the preliminary outcome of revenue collection figures for 2024/25.
All media representatives are invited.
Date: 1 April 2025
Media arrival: 12 pm- 1 pm.
Media lock-up: 1 pm- 1:50 pm.
Commissioner’s presentation: 2 pm- 3:30 pm.
Venue: Hilton House Brooklyn Bridge, 570 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria.
Journalists who are interested in media lock-up are urged to confirm by close of business on 31st March 2025 as the space is limited.
Please see link to the virtual event: https://youtube.com/live/iv-hz22SkNI?feature=share
For the online attendance please note questions should be directed to the SARS Media inbox : SARSMedia@sars.gov.za
For further media enquiries, please contact Siphithi Sibeko, SARS Spokesperson: 072 381 5139 or Mpho Motsemme 0662479668
