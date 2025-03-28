Europe-Wide Launch of Interventional Ultrasonic Endoscope

FUJIFILM’s EG-740UT now available throughout Europe

RATINGEN, Germany, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Team are delighted to announce the Europe-wide release of the EG-740UT interventional Ultrasonic Endoscope with enhanced visibility, manoeuvrability and single crystal image quality, designed for therapeutic use.

“I'm excited about the European-wide launch of our ultrasonic endoscope and the opportunity to support clinicians with greater comfort and confidence during their work, both endoscopically and through ultrasound imaging. With the EG-740UT, we are marking significant advancements in interventional EUS and EURCP with an all-encompassing EUS solution that supports the diagnosis to treatment journey. Over 90 years of imaging heritage has given us an opportunity to combine expertise from endoscopy, x-ray and ultrasound to become a partner for all imaging needs within Endoscopic Ultrasound.”

– Anne Bunk, Endoscopy Product Manager, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

SINGLE CRYSTAL TECHNOLOGY

Although single crystal technology is widely utilised in general ultrasound devices, FUJIFILM is one of the first innovators to develop the miniaturised single crystal transducer that is incorporated into the EG-740UT Ultrasonic Endoscope.

This specialist technology has been developed to provide highly sensitive and accurate echo detection, combined with lower-noise imaging that helps reduce the need for additional processing​. When paired with our advanced imaging modalities such as Detective Flow Imaging (DFI), Contrast Harmonic Imaging (CHI) and ShearWave Measurement (SWM) provided by the ARIETTA® ultrasound platforms, this endoscope is designed to deliver exceptional image quality during diagnostic procedures with higher resolution and increased depth compared to previous generations.

DESIGNED FOR THERAPEUTIC USE

With a 4.0 mm working channel and slim insertion portion that includes a short bending radius and high deflection, the EG-740UT ultrasonic endoscope is designed for therapeutic use. Especially crafted for comfort and confidence during procedures, this interventional endoscope has been developed to improve visibility in endoscopic and ultrasound images by minimising the blind area between the working channel outlet, ultrasound scanning area and endoscopic view.

VISIT FUJIFILM IN BARCELONA FOR ESGE DAYS 2025

April 3-5, Booth #04 / EndoRunner Square #22

Join the FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe team in Barcelona for ESGE Days 2025 to experience this new ultrasound endoscope and other new endoscopy solutions!

Participate in our Industry Symposium on Friday 4th April to learn more about the science behind our innovations and hear from a world-class international faculty about their experiences.

ADD TO YOUR CALENDAR: Please visit ESGE Days | European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to see the full list events and add events to your calendar.

