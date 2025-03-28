Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Turner Syndrome Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Turner Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Driving the Turner Syndrome Market Growth?

The Turner Syndrome market size has shown remarkable growth in recent years. It has been predicted to escalate from $2.36 billion in 2024 to $2.55 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to the growth over the historical period include rising awareness about women's health, increasing healthcare expenditure, a flourishing healthcare sector, increasing awareness and early diagnosis of Turner syndrome, and public awareness initiatives.

What Will Be the Future of the Turner Syndrome Market?

The Turner Syndrome market size is anticipated to see substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to mature to $3.42 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rising cases of structural abnormalities of the X chromosome, widespread adoption of estrogen replacement therapy, increasing utilization of chromosomal microarray analysis CMA for disease diagnosis, escalating the female population, and increased investments in research and development activities. Major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of new technologies, product launches, developments in growth hormone therapy, demand for hormonal treatments, and the discovery of novel therapies.

How Is The Growing Female Population Impacting The Turner Syndrome Market?

The proliferating female population is set to fuel the growth of the Turner syndrome market. The term 'female population' denotes the total number of females inhabiting a specific area or globally at a given time. This increase in the female population is propelled by longer life expectancy, improved healthcare facilities, and shifts in demographics.

Treatment for Turner syndrome sustains the female population by offering growth hormone therapy to enhance stature, estrogen replacement to induce puberty and maintain bone health, and comprehensive medical care to manage associated conditions, thus improving the overall physical development, reproductive health, and well-being. For instance, in March 2024, according to the Census Bureau, the US had a female population of approximately 168 million as of July 2022. Additionally, about 1.9 million more females were aged 85 and older. In December 2022, as per a report published by CEIC Data, a UK-based financial service company, the count of females aged 15-64 was noted to be 2,951,856 in 2022, showing a rise from 2,940,645 in 2021. Hence, increasing female population is fuelling the growth of the Turner syndrome market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Turner Syndrome Market?

Prominent companies operating in the turner syndrome market include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, LG Chem Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Genentech Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Ferring Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., OPKO Health Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma, AnkeBio Co. Ltd., Biopartners Inc., Kexing Biopharm Co. Ltd.

How Do Market Trends Impact The Turner Syndrome Market?

Key companies in the Turner syndrome market are concentrating on clinical trials to develop innovative products such as pediatric growth hormone medications, to effectively stimulate growth, improve height outcomes, and support overall development in children with growth hormone deficiencies or growth-related disorders. An example of this is an announcement made by Ascendis Pharma A/S, a Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company, of positive results from the Phase 2 New InsiGHTS trial of TransCon hGH lonapegsomatropin in Turner syndrome affected children. The trial included 49 prepubertal children aged 1-10 years. TransCon hGH showed improved growth matching that of daily somatropin, suggesting the potential market expansion of TransCon hGH into Turner syndrome treatment with similar safety profile and efficacy.

How Is The Turner Syndrome Market Segmented?

The market is structured

1 By Type: Classical Turner Syndrome, Mosaic Turner syndrome

2 By Therapy Type: Growth Hormone Therapy, Estrogen And Progesteron, Replacement Therapy, Other Therapy Types

3 By Drug Type: Norditropin, Oxandrolone, Humatrope, Somatropin, Oxandrin, Genotropin, Nutropin, Zomacton

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Surgical Centres, Other End-Users

And Subsegments are:

1 By Classical Turner Syndrome: Complete Monosomy X, X Chromosome Deletion

2 By Mosaic Turner Syndrome: Mosaicism With 45,X/46,XX Karyotype, Mosaicism With 45,X/46,XY Karyotype.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Turner Syndrome Market?

North America was the largest market for Turner syndrome in 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

