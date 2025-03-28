Peripheral Neuritis Treatment Global Market: Robust Growth Forecasted Due To Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes

The Business Research Company

In recent years, the peripheral neuritis treatment market has seen significant expansion, growing from $1.84 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.93 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. Behind this robust growth is an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in chronic diseases, the burgeoning burden of diseases linked to peripheral neuritis, a greater prevalence of diabetes, and an aging global population.

Just what is the future market size of the peripheral neuritis treatment industry?

Looking ahead, the peripheral neuritis treatment market is slated for considerable sustained growth. Projections indicate that it will reach $2.36 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the growing number of treatment options, an increasing geriatric population, rising obesity rates, prevalence of HIV/AIDS, growth in the generic drug market, and government and healthcare initiatives. Key trends to take note of in this period include collaborations and partnerships, technological advancements, the rise in diabetic peripheral neuritis treatment product launches, increased focus on personalized medicine, development of non-pharmacological therapies and the integration of digital health tools.

What's driving the growth of the peripheral neuritis treatment market?

Chief among the market growth drivers is the rising incidence of diabetes. This chronic medical condition, characterized by the body's inability to properly regulate blood sugar glucose levels, is increasingly prevalent due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, obesity, aging populations, and genetic predisposition. Peripheral neuritis treatments bolster diabetic individuals by ameliorating nerve pain, reducing inflammation, and enhancing nerve function, thereby improving their quality of life and averting complications. In fact, according to an American Diabetes Association report in November 2023, around 25.5 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes in 2022, accounting for 7.6% of the total population. The rising prevalence of diabetes is a key driver fueling growth in the peripheral neuritis treatment market.

Which major companies are operating in the peripheral neuritis treatment industry?

Market leaders heavily influencing the peripheral neuritis treatment sector include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson J&J, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals & Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Lupin Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Innovation is a key trend among these industry titans. They are focusing on the development of new treatments, such as magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation mPNS to enhance nerve regeneration and reduce neuropathic pain. mPNS represents a non-invasive, neuromodulation technique utilizing magnetic fields to stimulate peripheral nerves, both managing pain and improving motor function in conditions like neuropathy and musculoskeletal disorders.

How is the peripheral neuritis treatment market segmented?

Segmentation is central to understanding the peripheral neuritis treatment market dynamics. The market is divided into:

1 Treatment Type: Pharmacological Therapies, Non Pharmacological Therapies

2 Drug Class: Anti-Depressants, Anticonvulsants, Local Anesthesia, Analgesics, Steroids, Other Drug Classes

3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores

4 Application: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy, Other Applications

For Pharmacological Therapies, subsegments include Pain Relievers Analgesics, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants, and Topical Medications. Non-Pharmacological Therapies are also divided further into Physical Therapy, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation TENS, Acupuncture, and Lifestyle And Dietary Modifications.

Where are significant regional opportunities in the peripheral neuritis treatment market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest regional player in the peripheral neuritis treatment market. However, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report comprehensively covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

