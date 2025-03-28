In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Vutrisiran Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

Vutrisiran Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Vutrisiran Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is the Current Value of the Vutrisiran Market and Its Expected Growth?

The vutrisiran market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.60 billion in 2024 to $0.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, rising clinical trials, increasing healthcare spending, rising patient preference for non-invasive administration methods, and rising genetic disorders.

What Are the Key Drivers Fueling the Vutrisiran Market Growth?

An increasing investment in research and development is expected to propel the growth of the vutrisiran market. R&D is instrumental in innovating and improving products, services, or processes through systematic investigation and experimentation. The surge in R&D investment is a result of government initiatives and funding, growing healthcare and pharmaceutical needs, sustainability, and environmental concerns. Plus, advancements in RNA interference RNAi technology have been crucial in improving the drug's precision, reducing side effects, and increasing patient adoption.

Who Are the Key Players Operating in the Vutrisiran Market?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is a major company operating in the vutrisiran market.

What Are the Ascendant Trends in the Vutrisiran Market?

There is an increasing focus in the market on developing innovative therapeutics, such as subcutaneous RNAi therapeutics. These treatments use RNA interference technology and are administered via injection under the skin, designed for sustained release. This method ensures consistent drug levels over time, thereby improving patient convenience and adherence in treating polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated hATTR amyloidosis.

How Is the Vutrisiran Market Segmented?

1 By Drug Class: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acids, Nucleotide, Nucleoside, Other Drug Classes

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Subcutaneous

3 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1 By Antisense Oligonucleotide: Single-Stranded Antisense Oligonucleotides, Double-Stranded Antisense Oligonucleotides

2 By Nucleic Acids: DNA-based Nucleic Acids, RNA-based Nucleic Acids

3 By Nucleotide: Purine Nucleotides, Pyrimidine Nucleotides

4 By Nucleoside: Purine Nucleosides, Pyrimidine Nucleosides

5 By Other Drug Classes: Peptide-Based Drugs, Protein Therapeutics

What Is the Geographical Overview of the Vutrisiran Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the vutrisiran market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers vutrisiran markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

