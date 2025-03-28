Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Change to payment date of Caledonia’s April dividend
The following amendment has been made to the Caledonia approves quarterly dividend announcement released on March 24, 2025 at 07:00 GMT under RNS No 7270B.
The payment date has been amended to April 17, 2025. All other details remain unchanged.
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that, due to a public holiday, the payment date of the dividend payable in April has been changed from April 18 to April 17. There are no changes to the record date or to the ex-dividend date, which are as follows:
- Ex-dividend date VFEX: April 2, 2025
- Ex-dividend date AIM: April 3, 2025
- Ex-dividend date NYSE American: April 4, 2025
- Record date: April 4, 2025
Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.
Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
