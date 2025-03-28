Periodontal Disease Treatment Global Market Predicts Strong Growth, Reaching $2.20 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

Periodontal Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The periodontal disease treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.20 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

What is Driving the Strong Growth of the Periodontal Disease Treatment Market?

The periodontal disease treatment market has shown impressive growth in recent years, forecasting to grow from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This expansion can be attributed to several factors including the rise in the geriatric population, improvements to dental care infrastructures, an increase in both chronic and aggressive periodontal diseases, and a rise in the number of sufferers with sedentary lifestyles.

The market is predicted to see further growth in the coming years, growing to an impressive $2.20 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This forecasted growth can be associated with an increasing demand for better oral hygiene, a rise in cases of edentulism, advancements in periodontal therapeutic procedures, increasing advertising expenses, and a surge in medical and dental tourism in developing countries.

What Drives The Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Growth?

Further factors driving this expansion are continual technological innovations, the adoption of innovative technologies, advancements in periodontal treatment technologies, the implementation of artificial intelligence in diagnosis, and improved periodontal flap surgery techniques.

The rise of oral health disorders is also expected to propel the growth of the periodontal disease treatment market. Poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diets, tobacco and alcohol use, aging populations, and limited access to dental care are the leading causes of these disorders, which include cavities, gum disease, oral infections, and oral cancer.

Which Are the Key Players in the Periodontal Disease Treatment Market and What Are the Emerging Trends?

Major companies operating in the market include Bausch Health Companies Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Straumann AG, Sunstar Suisse S.A., NovaBone Products LLC, Nakanishi Inc., Brasseler USA, Geistlich Pharma AG, BIOLASE Inc., Bien-Air Dental, Convergent Dental Inc., Carl Martin GmbH, Karl Schumacher, Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Millennium Dental Technologies Inc., PreXion Inc., AMD Lasers Inc., Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Perio Protect, Deppeler SA.

These key industry players are focusing on the development of innovative solutions, such as dental gel, to enhance bone regeneration, improve the accessibility of treatment, reduce invasiveness, and provide more patient-friendly alternatives to traditional periodontal treatments.

How is the Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Segmented?

The periodontal disease treatment market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Gingivitis, Chronic Periodontal Disease, Aggressive Periodontal Disease, Other Types

2 By Treatment Type: Non-Surgical Treatment, Scaling And Root Planning, Medication, Surgical Treatment, Flap Surgery, Bone Grafts, Other Treatment Types

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinic, Dental Clinic, Dental Academics And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

This breakdown includes subsegments such as Gingivitis Plaque-Induced Gingivitis, Non-Plaque-Induced Gingivitis, Chronic Periodontal Disease Mild Periodontitis, Moderate Periodontitis, Severe Periodontitis, Aggressive Periodontal Disease Localized Aggressive Periodontitis, Generalized Aggressive Periodontitis, and Other Types Necrotizing Periodontal Disease, Periodontitis Associated With Systemic Conditions.

Which Regions Contribute to the Growth of the Periodontal Disease Treatment Market?

North America was the largest region in the periodontal disease treatment market in 2024, however, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

