Reorganisation of eight leisure areas in T'oi Sán and Ilha Verde to facilitate complementarity of community demand and function

MACAU, March 28 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continuously optimises the leisure facilities in various districts. In view of the actual conditions of T'oi Sán and Ilha Verde district, the eight existing leisure areas inside the district will be reorganised in phases after integrative analysis of the demographic structure in the district. On the principle of optimisation and integration, the space will be reorganised and divided into functional zones appropriately. Diverse play equipment and fitness enhancement equipment will be added to create leisure areas with novel themes and various characteristics, so as to satisfy the needs of the residents in the different age groups in the district. Meanwhile, shading and barrier-free facilities will be provided to enhance safety and comfort. The quality of the greening work will also be improved for the provision of a comfortable and pleasant leisure space for the public.

The reorganisation work will commence in the second quarter this year. The first reorganisation project is Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán. The construction works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The construction works of the remaining seven leisure areas will also launched in batches and in order, and all the works are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

As T'oi Sán and Ilha Verde district is densely populated and has a large number of children and middle-aged and senior residents, there are a large number of nurseries, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools and social service facilities in the district. The demand for play and recreational facilities has become higher and higher. The existing leisure areas in the district have been in use for many years and the facilities have become worn out and monotonous. Therefore, IAM will reorganise the eight leisure areas in the district, namely Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán, Leisure Area in Rua da Missão de Fátima, Leisure Area in Bairro Social de Tamagnini Barbosa, Leisure Area in Rua de Lei Pou Ch'ôn, Leisure Area in Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas (next to Caritas), Leisure Area in Rua da Fábrica, Leisure Area in Praça dos Lótus and Leisure Area in Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde.

Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán: Positioned to be urban oasis

Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán has an area of about 870 square metres. As there is a large number of schools nearby, it is heavily used by parents and schoolchildren. Elements of nature will be integrated into its design. The existing trees will be kept and together with the green landscape, a leisure experience in an urban oasis will be created. Surrounded by trees, customised children’s play equipment with the appearance of a tree house will be added. An elevated exploration pathway will also be installed to fully utilise the limited space of the venue and provide a fun experience for schoolchildren and youth to play and explore nature. Meanwhile, the layout of the leisure area will be reorganised, and recreational and leisure seating areas will be set up to optimise the passage and dynamic route in the district and improve the quality of the environment of the leisure area.

Leisure Area in Rua da Missão de Fátima: Positioned to be leisure street corner of community

Leisure Area in Rua da Missão de Fátima has an area of about 225 square metres. As children’s play has been integrated into the function of the reorganised Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán nearby, fitness enhancement facilities will be installed mainly in this leisure area. The existing trees will be kept, a pavilion will be added and the low wall and surrounding fence will be dismantled to improve the accessibility and walking environment of the area. The nocturnal illumination will also be optimised to create a safe and open space in the street corner.

Leisure Area in Bairro Social de Tamagnini Barbosa: Positioned to be inclusive and fun for children

Leisure Area in Bairro Social de Tamagnini Barbosa has an area of about 1,680 square metres. The leisure area is surrounded by several social welfare organisations and centres for the elderly. The venue will be reorganised to create a characteristic leisure area, with the installation of elevated play facilities and play equipment combinations in the shape of flowers to create a high-quality space for both parents and children. At the same time, to accommodate the needs of the elderly and individuals with special needs, the quantity and types of suitable fitness enhancement facilities have been increased, so as to enrich the inclusive experience. Facilities for shelter against the sun and rain have also been added to increase the comfort level of the leisure area.

Leisure Area in Rua de Lei Pou Ch'ôn: Positioned to be children’s nature exploration zone

Leisure Area in Rua de Lei Pou Ch'ôn has an area of about 600 square metres. Quite a number of kindergartens and nurseries are located in the surroundings of the leisure area. Therefore, children are set to be the main target user group of the reorganised leisure area. Small-scale play facilities, awnings and seats will be installed. Entrances and exits will be added to improve the convenience of passage and the barrier-free environment.

Leisure Area in Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas (next to Caritas) and Leisure Area in Rua da Fábrica: Positioned to be the leisure area for playing chess for the elderly and leisure corner for the elderly

Leisure Area in Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas (next to Caritas) has an area of about 495 square metres and Leisure Area in Rua da Fábrica has an area of about 540 square metres. The two leisure areas are relatively small and are therefore suitable for passive recreational activities. The functional space and dynamic route will be reorganised and chess tables and leisure seating facilities will be installed for residents and the elderly to play chess and rest in their leisure time. Fitness enhancement facilities suitable for the elderly will be installed and the green landscape will be diversified to increase the comfort level of the environment and satisfy the different needs of the elderly users.

Leisure Area in Praça dos Lótus: Positioned to be diversified and inclusive community square

Leisure Area in Praça dos Lótus has an area of about 7,500 square metres and is situated inside the densely populated economic housing estate of Bairro da Ilha Verde. The area has long been short of leisure and recreational activities. Although the leisure area is quite large, it is necessary to allocate adequate space for fire escape passages. Therefore, the use of the remaining space will be maximised for the installation of play and fitness enhancement zones, square and leisure seating zone, etc. Customised play and recreational facilities will be installed to satisfy the needs of children and residents of different ages. Meanwhile, greening space and tree species will be increased to enrich the green landscape of the community. The shrine of the “land god” in the area will be kept at the same place, separated by trees. Leisure seating and characteristic shading facilities will be installed in the streets beyond the square and fire escape passages to increase the comfort level of the leisure area.

Leisure Area in Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde: Positioned to be riverside leisure sports corridor

Leisure Area in Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde has an area of about 7,245 square metres. In view of the sports elements in the various ball courts and the long and narrow space in the leisure area, the reorganisation will connect the different functional zones with the leisure footpath and the existing roadside trees. At the same time, the flooring material of the various ball courts will be optimised to enrich the visual effect of the venue. Seats and partial shading facilities will be added, so that ball court users can have a better experience. The new children’s playground will be equipped with multiple sets of climbing play equipment for children to train their physical abilities while playing. The fitness enhancement zone features multiple types of recreational facilities, and ancillary facilities such as wash basins, water dispensers and public toilets will be installed. The dog park will also be optimised.