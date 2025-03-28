K&F CONCEPT Camera Manual Cleaning Air Blower Wins iF Design Award 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, K&F CONCEPT has won the iF Design Award 2025 for its Camera Manual Cleaning Air Blower, further highlighting the brand's outstanding innovation and strength in the photography accessory field.





Patent Structure One-Way Valve: Designed for Cleaner, More Stable Airflow

When using an air blower for cleaning professional equipment, ensuring the cleanliness of the airflow is crucial. This manual air blower features a proprietary one-way valve component with a unique patented structure, which is more reliable than traditional valve components. It allows for one-way airflow and, when used in combination with the filter mesh, provides a stable and clean airflow for delicate equipment. This design effectively prevents secondary contamination caused by dust particles carried by the air. With fewer production steps, lower defect rates, and reduced carbon emissions as a result, the new valve component embodies the essence of the "less is more" design concept.

In addition, the air blower is equipped with interchangeable long and short nozzles. The long nozzle can reach deep into hard-to-clean areas such as battery compartments and the inside of lens mounts, while the short nozzle is ideal for cleaning the lens, camera body surfaces, and external dust. The nozzle tips are made from silicone rubber, which provides a soft touch and effectively prevents scratches or wear on devices like camera sensors or lens surfaces during use.

Enhancing User Experience through Balanced Function and Detail

Beyond functional innovation, the designers have carefully refined every detail of the air blower. The flat concave foot design at the bottom ensures the blower remains stable when placed, avoiding potential risks from instability. The skin-like surface treatment not only makes the blower comfortable to hold but also easy to maintain, ensuring durability. The elegant streamlined appearance also adds a touch of beauty to this everyday tool.

K&F CONCEPT: Innovative Photography Accessories, Relentlessly Exploring New Possibilities

This is K&F CONCEPT’s second award of this kind, following its recognition in 2023 with the camera cleaning pen. As the brand’s core value states, "There Are No Small Parts," every product and detail plays a significant role in the overall photography experience. Since its establishment in 2012, K&F CONCEPT has continuously developed high-quality products such as filters, tripods, adapter rings, backpacks, cleaning tools, and camera batteries. The brand has been honored with the Japan DGP Grand Gold Award for five consecutive years and has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious German Red Dot Product Design Award. Moving forward, K&F CONCEPT will continue its commitment to innovation, maintaining high standards for detail, cherishing the creative aspirations and trust of every user, and providing each photographer with a high-quality experience that helps them reach their best potential in their photography creations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a8eb103-0183-4bac-84d9-9f4a131fa401

Contact information: nicowu@kfconcept.com Phone number: +86 13510905756

