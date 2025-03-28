DLNR News Release-Dead Turtle Photo Highlights Need to Report It When You See It, March 27, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

DEAD TURTLE PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS NEED TO

REPORT IT WHEN YOU SEE IT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2025

HONOLULU – A social media post from an “anonymous participant” on a Hawai‘i-based Facebook page shows a dead sea turtle with its shell missing. So far the post, which can’t be verified for its veracity, has generated more than 3,000 reactions and 660 comments.

The person who posted the image says he/she walks Hau Bush beach in ‘Ewa Beach daily. “I have never seen anything like this until tonight,” the post said.

The problem for federal and state law enforcement agencies is, the incident was not reported to them directly, which makes it difficult for officers to build a case and pursue prosecution.

Chief Jason Redulla of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) explained, “We have the DLNR TipApp which allows people who see suspected violations to report them when they see them. Witness information and photographs can help us investigate a case and potentially bring charges.”

The DLNRTipApp did receive an after-the-fact notification which just copied the original social media post.

DLNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), and NOAA also have reporting hotlines for violations against marine mammals, such as sea turtles (see below).

Added Brian Neilson, administrator of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), “We know it’s frustrating when people only report violations via social media and nothing happens. Unfortunately, in most cases there’s not enough information to conduct thorough investigations.” DAR also encourages witnesses of criminal violations to report them when they see them.

People who report violations by phone or on the app can also do so anonymously. Using either method, reporting parties are prompted to provide the who, what, when, and where needed by law enforcement for successful prosecutions. The person who witnessed the dead, shell-less turtle is encouraged to follow-up by contacting either DLNR, FWS, or NOAA law enforcement to provide more information.

“Most of these egregious violations that we become aware of through social media channels, rarely have the necessary information, so we can’t even know where to begin looking,” Redulla added. “Without the perpetrator coming forward and self-reporting, or without a specific location, date and time, our hands are unfortunately tied,” he said.

DLNR, FWS, and NOAA encourage everyone who spends time in and around the ocean to download the free reporting application and to input reporting hotlines into their phone directories so reports to authorities can be received quickly.

“We really need everyone’s kōkua to find people who are committing crimes against our protected marine species,” Neilson said. Green sea turtles are protected and listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Facebook screenshot – Dead Turtle (image may be disturbing to viewers):

Attached

To report suspected violations:

· Download the DLNRTip App on your Apple or Android Smart Phone

· DLNR 24-Hour Hotline: 808-643-DLNR (3-5-6-7)

· NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 888-256-9840

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396