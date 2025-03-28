The Pediatric Drugs Global Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis Of The Industry's Future Outlook

The Business Research Company

Pediatric Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The pediatric drugs market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $316.0 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.” — The Business Research Company

What are the Projections for the Pediatric Drugs Market Size?

The pediatric drugs market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $157.0 billion in 2024 to $181.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for related medications, demand with high pediatric population, increased pediatric disease awareness, expansion of pediatric oncology, rise of digital health and telemedicine, and increased collaboration in pediatric drug development. The pediatric drugs market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $316.0 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized pediatric medicine, technological integration in pediatric drug delivery, telemedicine and digital health solutions, enhance pediatric clinical trials, and collaboration between pediatricians and pharmacists.

What Drives the Growth of the Pediatric Drugs Market?

The growing number of preterm births is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric drugs market going forward. Preterm births refer to babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, which is earlier than the typical 40-week gestation period. The growing number of preterm births is attributed to factors such as increased maternal age, lifestyle choices, medical conditions, multiple pregnancies, and inadequate prenatal care. Pediatric drugs are essential in aiding the health and development of preterm infants by offering targeted treatments for challenges such as respiratory problems, infections, and nutritional gaps. For instance, in December 2022, according to the report published by Tommy's, a UK-based charity organization, in 2022, the percentage of premature live births in England and Wales was 7.9%, up from 7.5% in 2021. This represents over 53,000 babies born prematurely in 2022, driving the growth of the pediatric drugs market.

Who are the Key Players in the Pediatric Drugs Market?

Major companies operating in the pediatric drugs market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company, Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sarepta Therapeutics, Zydus Cadila

What are the Emerging Trends in the Pediatric Drugs Market?

Major companies in the pediatric drugs market are focusing on developing innovative drugs, such as fully human monoclonal antibodies, to improve treatment outcomes and minimize side effects for young patients. For instance, in August 2022, Johnson and Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical industry company, received FDA approval for STELARA ustekinumab treatment of pediatric patients aged six years and older with active psoriatic arthritis PsA. This approval represents a significant advancement as STELARA is the first and only biologic therapy targeting interleukin-12 IL-12 and interleukin-23 IL-23, key cytokines involved in inflammatory responses associated with autoimmune diseases.

How is the Pediatric Drugs Market Segmented?

The pediatric drugs market report segments the market by type, route of administration, distribution channel, and end-users.

- By Type: Respiratory Disorder Drugs, Autoimmune Disorder Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs

- By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

- By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

- By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

And, further segmentation based on types of drugs like Respiratory Disorder Drugs, Autoimmune Disorder Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, and Cardiovascular Drugs reveals a deeper analysis of the market trends.

What is the Regional Overview of the Pediatric Drugs Market?

North America was the largest region in the pediatric drugs market in 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

