Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend man wanted in Michigan for criminal sexual conduct
HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry, encountered a man wanted for a sex-related offense out of the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan.
On Wednesday, March 26, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Matthew Edwin Merrill, 35, a U.S. citizen, as the driver of a vehicle applying for entry. During the examination, CBP officers utilizing national law enforcement databases discovered that the driver had an active felony warrant for a sexual offense: 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts, issued by the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office in Bessemer, Michigan. Merrill was secured and escorted to secondary examination for further inspection. CBP officers confirmed the warrant via biographical information. Hidalgo Police Department took custody of Merrill and transported him to Hidalgo County jail to await extradition.
“Intercepting those wanted for sex offenses and bringing them to justice is essential to protecting communities, supporting survivors, and preventing further harm. Every arrest represents a step toward accountability and safety,” said Hidalgo Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
