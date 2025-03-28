Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,601 in the last 365 days.

AHA provides recommendations to PTAC to improve participation in population-based total cost-of-care, primary and specialty care models 

The AHA March 27 made a series of recommendations to the Physician‐Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee to address barriers to participating in population-based total cost-of-care and primary and specialty care models. The AHA urged the committee to adopt common principles that would support the implementation of alternative payment models. The AHA also recommended the removal of high and low revenue thresholds that inappropriately prevent certain providers from entering primary and specialty care models. 

The AHA urged an extension of advanced alternative payment model incentive payments as well as more sustainable reimbursement to better support the transition to value-based care. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA provides recommendations to PTAC to improve participation in population-based total cost-of-care, primary and specialty care models 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more