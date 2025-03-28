AHA provides recommendations to PTAC to improve participation in population-based total cost-of-care, primary and specialty care models 

The AHA March 27 made a series of recommendations to the Physician‐Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee to address barriers to participating in population-based total cost-of-care and primary and specialty care models. The AHA urged the committee to adopt common principles that would support the implementation of alternative payment models. The AHA also recommended the removal of high and low revenue thresholds that inappropriately prevent certain providers from entering primary and specialty care models.

The AHA urged an extension of advanced alternative payment model incentive payments as well as more sustainable reimbursement to better support the transition to value-based care.