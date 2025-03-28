Pediatric Brain Tumor Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Pediatric Brain Tumor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The pediatric brain tumor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

Have you noted the impressive growth the pediatric brain tumor market has recently experienced?

This significant expansion positions the pediatric brain tumor market to accelerate from a value of $1.4 billion in 2024 to reach $1.5 billion in 2025, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The driving factors of growth during this historic period include an increase in the incidence of pediatric brain tumors, strategic initiatives in emerging economies, as well as growing investments in research and development which have increased demand for diagnostic technology. We are witnessing an ascending trend in the number of pediatric tumor cases globally.

Forecasts suggest strong future growth for the pediatric brain tumor market size. The market is poised to further expand to $1.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to advancements in precision medicine, molecular profiling, targeted therapy, rising healthcare infrastructure, and extended insurance coverage. Major trends observed in this period include advancements in technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging MRI, positron emission tomography PET, and computed tomography CT scanning, along with genetic and molecular profiling, the introduction of immunotherapies, and the rise of minimally invasive surgical techniques.

What Drives The Pediatric Brain Tumor Market Growth?

The ever-growing demands for personalized medicine promises to turbocharge the growth of the pediatric brain tumors market. Personalized medicine, tailored to a person's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and unique health requirements, optimizes treatments and medical decisions. Advanced genetic research, improved diagnostic tools, and the potential for more effective and targeted treatment options all contribute to the increased demand for this healthcare strategy. By tailoring treatments to a child's specific tumor type and response, personalized medicine offers more effective and damage-reducing targeted therapies, which consequently enhance outcomes and mitigate side effects. An example that substantiates this trend is the FDA's approval of 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based hospital and health care organization. This marked an increase from only six approved treatments in the previous year.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pediatric Brain Tumor Market?

Driving the expansion of the pediatric brain tumor market are major industry players such as AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, UCLA Health, Ipsen Pharma, Novocure, Blueprint Medicines, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Renaissance Pharma, Servier Laboratories, Matica Biotechnology, Curis Inc., Oncoheroes Biosciences, Treovir Inc., Plus Therapeutics Inc., Stemline Therapeutics Inc., BrainChild Bio Inc., and Seattle Children's Therapeutics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pediatric Brain Tumor Market?

Recent trends suggest that companies operating in the pediatric brain tumors market endeavor to develop advanced treatments like Type II RAF inhibitors, which enhance targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes. For instance, in April 2024, the US-based biotechnology company, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA granted accelerated approval for OJEMDA tovorafenib, a treatment for relapsed or refractory pediatric low grade glioma pLGG, making it the first FDA-approved therapy targeting BRAF fusions or mutations in this patient population.

How Is The Pediatric Brain Tumor Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Gliomas, Mixed Neuronal-Glial Tumors, Embryonal Tumors, Choroid Plexus Papilloma Or Carcinoma, Tumors Arising From Non-Neuroepithelial Tissue, Meningeal Tumors

2 By Treatment Type: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

3 By Diagnosis Method: Imaging Techniques, Biopsy, Neurological Exam, Lumbar Puncture

4 By Age Group: Infants, Toddlers, Children, Adolescents

5 By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Research Centers, Academic Institutes, Other Applications

Supplementary details on these segments are conveniently available, with breakdowns and sub-segments benefiting market researchers and potential investors.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Pediatric Brain Tumor Market?

As of 2024, North America dominated the pediatric brain tumors market, while the report also provides insights into other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

