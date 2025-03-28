Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 24.3 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion battery separator market is projected to witness a growth rate of 19.1% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 24.3 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global lithium-ion battery separator market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 24.3 Growth (CAGR) 19.1% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market:

The global lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented based on end-use industry type, material type, medium type, separator type, and region.

Based on material type - The market is segmented into PE (UHMWPE and others), PP, and others. PE is expected to remain the most preferred material on the market during the forecast period. PE offers high purity, good mechanical strength, and chemical stability. PE, especially UHMWPE, is the most preferred material type for lithium-ion battery separators due to its high porosity, excellent mechanical strength, chemical and thermal stability, and low electrical conductivity. PE is employed in the manufacturing of high-performance separators, which play a critical role in ensuring the efficiency, safety, and longevity of lithium-ion batteries. The increasing prevalence of electric and hybrid vehicles demands batteries with greater energy density, superior power output, and enhanced safety features. High-performance separators are essential in meeting these requirements.

Based on separator type - The market is segmented into films and nonwovens. Films are expected to remain dominant, whereas nonwovens are estimated to register faster growth as a separator of the market during the forecast period. Films are currently the dominant type of separator in the lithium-ion battery market. They are typically made from materials such as polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP) and are characterized by their uniform structure and controlled pore size distribution. Films offer excellent mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and stability, making them suitable for high-performance applications like electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics. They are also easier to handle during battery assembly and can be manufactured using well-established production techniques. Ongoing innovations for the development of nonwoven separators are likely to drive the fastest growth of nonwoven separators during the study period. Nonwovens can be engineered to have higher porosity and tortuosity, which enhances ionic conductivity and electrolyte retention within the battery cell.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific, primarily driven by China, is expected to remain the largest market for lithium-ion battery separators during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

China possesses extensive manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure for producing lithium-ion batteries and their components, including separators. The country has established numerous battery manufacturing facilities, which benefit from economies of scale and efficient production processes.

China is the world's largest market for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. The rapid growth in these sectors has driven substantial demand for lithium-ion batteries, thereby increasing the need for high-quality separators.

Chinese manufacturers benefit from lower production costs compared to many Western counterparts. This cost competitiveness has made Chinese lithium-ion battery separators attractive to global battery manufacturers seeking to optimize production costs without compromising quality.

Likewise, the North America region is expected to witness the highest market growth during the forecast period. North America is witnessing a significant surge in EV adoption, and major battery separators are opening their plants in the country.



Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market.

The growing deployment of renewable energy storage solutions.

The widespread use of consumer electronics.

Continuous advancements in battery technology.

Strict safety regulations.

Ongoing endeavors to enhance battery performance while reducing costs.



Top Companies in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with the presence of less than 50 players across the globe. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

SEMCORP Group

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries

UBE Corporation

ENTEK International



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



