Land rezoning proposal to deliver up to 3,000 new homes in Smithfield

Release date: 28/03/25

Thousands of new homes could be built in Smithfield with a Code Amendment to investigate revitalising the area.

The expansive Smithfield Regeneration Code Amendment includes the former Smithfield barracks as well as the Smithfield and Broadmeadows Train Stations, the Munno Para Shopping City complex, existing residential areas located to the north and south, and several nearby reserves, gardens and ovals.

It replaces the original Konanda Road Smithfield Medium-High Density Residential Code Amendment which only looked at rezoning the 33.5 hectare former barracks site that was obtained by the State Government as part of the AUKUS land transfer.

The new expansive rezoning covers a total of 163.1 hectares that could be redeveloped for medium to high density housing, as well as new retail and open space opportunities that will improve future liveability. The 33.5 hectare barracks site is anticipated to provide between 1,500 to 3,000 new homes.

The Affected Area for the rezoning proposal has been expanded to enable a ‘masterplan’ approach to planning for the area. This will identify opportunities for revitalisation of these spaces over an extended period of time.

The Munno Para Shopping City complex offers extensive shopping options and has potential for future mixed-use growth. Surrounding existing residential land uses include a mix of private and public housing.

The SA Housing Trust owns many residential properties within the affected area and the rezoning offers potential for well-planned redevelopment of this stock over time, with opportunities to increase density and improve urban design and building efficiency outcomes.

The proposal seeks to introduce a suitable long term policy framework that encourages medium-high density residential and mixed-use activity across the entire area.

Investigations for the rezoning proposal are underway, including traffic, land use, building heights, connectivity and infrastructure analysis – to ensure that any future developments fit in with the surrounding area.

Once investigations are complete, the Code Amendment will be released for public consultation for the community to have its say on the proposed planning changes.

This proposal forms one of the many Code Amendments identified in the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, which seeks to increase the supply and variety of housing options available to South Australians.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We have a significant urban infill and regeneration opportunity at Smithfield.

There’s 33 hectares of vacant land at the former barracks site, while the surrounding areas consist of old Housing Trust stock that needs updating.

This Code Amendment will investigate what’s needed to reimagine the entire area and provide a holistic plan for its future.

Attributable to Lee Odenwalder, Member for Elizabeth

It’s important the Government plans for the future of this area of northern Adelaide.

We have the chance to create a whole community with thousands more homes that would be conveniently located between major public transport links and the area’s main shopping centre.