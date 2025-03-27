Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Garland

TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Garland Cultural Arts will co-host an in-person and virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on April 3.

“Music is alive and well deep in the heart of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Garland, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Garland workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Garland will join more than 70 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Garland

Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 5 PM

Plaza Theatre

521 W. State St.

Garland, TX 75040

Link to meeting: bit.ly/41GfI8r

Meeting ID: 272 688 906 165

Passcode: nc9hw24h

Questions may be directed to: Amy Rosenthal, Cultural Arts Director, City of Garland,(972) 205-2789, arosenthal@garlandtx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities