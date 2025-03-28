Upcoming weekend ramp closures for the H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct work

Main, News Posted on Mar 27, 2025 in Highways News

Access to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be via Paiea Street Only on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming full closures of on- and off-ramps within the work area over the next two weekends.

This Friday, March 28, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Hickam off-ramp (Exit 15B) from the westbound H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct will be fully closed from 8 p.m. through 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 for concrete deck repairs and repaving work. Subsequent work on this off-ramp will be completed on weeknights, Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., and Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The following weekend, on Saturday April 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 6, there will be full closures of the Aolele Street and Rodgers Boulevard on-ramps to the H-1 Freeway in both directions from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), as part of safety protocols in support of the repaving work on the westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct.

Motorists traveling in either direction will be detoured via Paiea Street to Nimitz Highway where they may re-enter the H-1 Freeway in either direction.

Both weekend closures will be concurrent with the regularly scheduled continuous weekend closure of the three right lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct, from 8 p.m. on Friday evenings to 4 a.m. Monday mornings.

The westbound Lunalilo H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on-ramps to the Airport Viaduct will be closed during this work. Motorists will be detoured via Nimitz Highway or may utilize the Nimitz Highway on-ramp during these hours.

The estimated completion date has been revised to August 2025 from the previously stated June 2025.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###