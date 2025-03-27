MPD Makes Arrests in 2024 Homicide Case

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in September of 2024.

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 2:43 a.m., officers responded for the report of a shooting inside a residence in the 2300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the male was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old David Washington of Southeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Elijah Washington of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged as an adult under Title 16 with First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder. Washington was a juvenile at the time of the offense.

CCN: 24142342

###