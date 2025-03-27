MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 10, 2025, to Monday, March 17, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 10, 2025, through Monday, March 17, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 17, 2025

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Richie Robert Goslee, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-038-170

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-038-426

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

A Kahr Arms CW 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-038-654

A Beretta APX .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of L Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-038-799

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-yyear-old Aaron Tolliver, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon while Armed, Fugitive from Justice, Armed Carjacking, Attempt to Commit Robbery, Robbery, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-039-101

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-039-148

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Shemar Morris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-039-191

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jeff Crews, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-039-389

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 45th Place, Northeast. CCN: 25-039-443

A Glock 26 9mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a BB gun, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 25-039-448

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old India Elissa Milam, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-039-497

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Samuel Rudy Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Bench Warrant, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-039-568

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-039-715

A Marlin Glenfield .336c .30-30 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-039-721

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-039-824

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-039-834

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 13th Street & Longfellow Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-039-861

Thursday, March 20, 2024

A Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-039-964

A Sig Sauer 1911 9mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the intersection of C Street & 51st Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-040-128

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus PT-709 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun, a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle, a Sig Sauer P-226 9mm caliber handgun, a Rossi 954 .38 caliber revolver, a Panther Arms DPMS .308 caliber rifle, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 51-year-old Eric Matthew Perry, of Northeast, D.C., 37-year-old Landon C. Spencer, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Terrance Fuller, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Ma’kyh Holloway, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 25-040-264

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Thomas Anthony Good, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-040-272

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Christen Francis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Allow Operation with Improper Tags. CCN: 25-040-286

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Vermont Avenue & U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Kirk Wilson, of Baltimore, MD, and 18-year-old Shawen Lynch, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-040-478

Friday, March 21, 2025

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-040-703

A Smith & Wesson CTGE .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-040-793

A Beretta 96-A1 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Travalle Littles, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-040-818

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Rodney Davon Zephyrin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-040-821

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dajohn Blunt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest, Destruction of Property, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-040-913

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of S Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Davis De’Adrian, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-040-919

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Robert Corbin, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-040-945

A Glock 30 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-040-977

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Andre Rodriguez Johnson, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-041-001

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 10th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Javon Lamont Tinch, of Southeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Akira White, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-041-033

Saturday March 22, 2025

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Barry Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Corey Lavar Johnson, Crofton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-041-059

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Byron Stevenson, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-041-073

A Glock handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of S Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-041-220

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Cevin Andre Belton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 25-041-276

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Johnathan Gabriel, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-041-312

A Smith & Wesson M&P 45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-041-326

A Smith & Wesson M&P .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-041-384

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Alexis Nakia Everett, of Wheaton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-041-411

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Raphael Osborne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-041-416

A Lorcin L-380 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Deon Cortez Thorne, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbey, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-041-438

A Ruger SR-1911 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of K Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-041-486

Sunday, March 23, 2025

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Derrick Anthony Osborne, of Laurel, MD, and 26-year-old Bai Nasiru Bundu, of Odenton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-041-578