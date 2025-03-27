MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Residential Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who entered an apartment in Northwest and took property.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Northwest, took property, then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25037436

