MPD’s Helicopter Tracks Carjacked Vehicle, Two Suspects Arrested

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in armed carjackings that occurred in the District.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The suspect then took the victim’s property and attempted to take the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The suspects fled the scene.CCN 25043271

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 4:53 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who had exited their vehicle, in the 3900 block of Fort Lincoln Drive, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 25043311

A short time later, MPD’s Helicopter, Falcon 1, began tracking the carjacked vehicle and observed the vehicle stop near 16th Street and Galen Street, Southeast. Falcon coordinated with members of MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit on the ground. Both suspects were arrested without incident. The carjacked vehicle and property obtained in the attempted armed carjacking was recovered. A handgun was also recovered.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Jamari Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, D.C., were charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

