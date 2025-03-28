CORRECTION - Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Host 2025 Congressional HBCU Fly-In April 1-3

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A previous version of this news release contained incorrect information about a specific topics to be discussed during a networking breakfast and meetings with specific groups taking place during the Fly-In. The information was removed. Please disregard the previous version and use this corrected version.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host its annual Presidents & Chancellors HBCU Fly-In from April 1-3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The convening brings together presidents and chancellors from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs), and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) for high-level discussions with members of Congress, executive branch officials, and corporate leaders on critical issues impacting TMCF’s member-schools and the broader higher education community/landscape.

“This is always such an important event for our member schools. Connecting with key figures in government and business is impactful for their students and campuses,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams , president and CEO of TMCF.

The Fly-In provides a forum to discuss federal priorities, institutional sustainability, and strategic partnerships. Programming will feature a fireside chat with U.S. Secretary of Education Linda E. McMahon, a networking breakfast with the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), a trade association representing 80 of the world’s leading technology companies, and workforce and policy panels featuring executives from ITI member companies. A key component of the Fly-In is the Capitol Hill reception, where presidents and chancellors engage directly with their congressional representatives and other lawmakers.

Sessions over the three-day event will address workforce development, research and innovation, public-private partnerships and the role of HBCUs and higher education in meeting workforce needs domestically and abroad.

TMCF advances federal legislation and policies that facilitate the sustainability and growth of HBCUs, HBCCs and PBIs, as well as help institutions access resources to build capacity and strengthen academic and financial support.

TMCF’s advocacy has delivered valuable outcomes for its member schools, including $5.5 billion in pandemic-relief funds, the launch of the first University-Affiliated Research Center (UARC) at an HBCU and critical assistance through the HBCU Capital Finance Program.

The HBCU Fly-In remains a pillar of TMCF’s work to ensure its member schools are represented in national conversations and policy decisions driving the future of education, workforce readiness, and global competitiveness.

To learn more about the event, view last year’s HBCU Fly-in video .

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .

Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 202-888-1648 clara.stamps@tmcf.org

