Prime Drink Group Announces Additional Closing of Private Placement and Provides Corrective Disclosure

MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed an additional and final subscription with respect to its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of $99,960, through the issuance of 100 Units consisting of the issuance of 588,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) and 588,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,910,235.60 for the entire Offering.

The securities underlying the Units issued pursuant to the second closing of the Offering are subject to resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to develop its business and for general working capital purposes.

Corrective Disclosure

The Company also wishes to provide corrective disclosure with respect to its previously issued news release dated March 26, 2025 entitled “Prime Drink Group Announces Closing of $1.8 Million Private Placement" (the “First Closing News Release”) regarding the first closing of the Offering (the “First Tranche”).

Specifically, the Company would like to correct:

a) that each Unit was comprised of 5,880 Warrants (not 4,000 Warrants as disclosed in the First Closing News Release). As such, pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche (the “Closing”), a total of 10,648,680 Warrants were issued (not 7,244,000 Warrants as disclosed in the First Closing News Release); and



b) the Company paid cash finders’ fees totaling approximately $61,475.17 to certain arm’s length finders in connection with the Closing (not $64,174 as disclosed in the First Closing News Release).

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

