California urges FEMA to add businesses, non-profits, and multi-family structures to LA fire debris cleanup

Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, California has expedited the cleanup process by cutting red tape and eliminating bureaucratic barriers, allowing highly trained crews to enter impacted communities sooner and help survivors rebuild their lives faster.

Debris removal from private commercial property is typically the responsibility of property owners and is usually not eligible for federal programs.

If this request is approved, it would expand the scope of cleanup to a number of facility types that are not currently eligible for debris removal including non-profits, houses of worship, businesses, and multi-family housing structures.

The rapid pace of this cleanup makes it even more critical for survivors to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and to complete a Right-of-Entry (ROE) form for no-cost debris removal.

There are now just a handful of days left before the March 31 deadline.

If you are eligible and want to participate in the cost-free government cleanup service, you must complete the ROE form.

After submitting, you can track your submission through the county recovery and US Army Corps of Engineers pages. County staff may contact you if additional documentation is needed to process your form. Once approved, officials will begin the cleanup process.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has established a Debris Call Center to help answer questions regarding Private Property Debris Removal. Hours of operation are from 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM; call 213-308-8305 for assistance.

Track LA’s recovery, including the latest air quality results, at CA.gov/LAfires.