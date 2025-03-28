Chief Justice Appoints Sonya H. Toma as District Family Court Judge for Maui County

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Sonya H. Toma to fill a judicial vacancy in the District Family Court of the Second Circuit (Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi).

Toma is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Maui County Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. She has also worked as an attorney at the Maui County Department of Corporation Counsel, the Family Law Division of the Department of the Attorney General on Maui, the Family Law Self-Help Center of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the State Office of the Public Defender on both Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, and in private practice.

Toma is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2007. She also holds licenses to practice law in the States of Indiana and Nevada.

Toma brings with her an extensive family law background. She has also served her community as a Kids First Parent Co-Facilitator for the Second Circuit Family Court’s Kids First Hawaiʻi program, as a volunteer at the Maui Self-Help Center and through the Maui office of Volunteer Legal Services Hawaiʻi.

The Chief Justice made his appointment from the nomination list presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on February 26, 2025. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, and if confirmed, Toma will serve a term of six years.