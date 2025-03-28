Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KLC). The investigation concerns whether KinderCare and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 9, 2024, KinderCare conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 24 million shares of common stock priced at $24.00 per share.

Then, on March 20, 2025, KinderCare issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, and provided guidance for 2025. Among other items, KinderCare reported an operational loss of $89.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contrasting with an operational income of $48.7 million in the previous year. KinderCare attributed the loss primarily to increased equity-based compensation expenses and lower COVID-19 stimulus reimbursements. KinderCare also provided full-year guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. On this news, the price of KinderCare shares declined by $3.92 per share, or approximately 22%, from $17.68 per share on March 20, 2025, to close at $13.76 on March 21, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

