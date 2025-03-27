S. 612, a bill to amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations, and for other purposes

S. 612 would authorize the appropriation of $35 million over the 2025-2029 period for a grant program to support Native American tourism. Under the bill, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Office of Native Hawaiian Relations, and other federal agencies would award grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations.

The bill does not specify how much would be authorized for any given year. For this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in fiscal year 2025 and that the authorized amount will be provided in 2025. Based on spending patterns for similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing S. 612 would cost $35 million over the 2025-2030 period, assuming appropriation of the authorized amount.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 450 (community and regional development).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 612 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Authorizationa 35 0 0 0 0 0 35 Estimated Outlays * 15 9 6 3 2 35 * = between zero and $500,000. a. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $35 million over the 2025-2029 period but does not specify how much would be authorized for any given year. For this estimate, CBO has assumed the entire authorized amount would be provided in 2025.

