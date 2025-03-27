Justice Department Announces Arrest of MS-13 Leader

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert announced the arrest of an MS-13 gang leader. They were joined by Governor for the Commonwealth of Virginia Glenn Youngkin.

