Justice Department Announces Arrest of MS-13 Leader

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert announced the arrest of an MS-13 gang leader.  They were joined by Governor for the Commonwealth of Virginia Glenn Youngkin. 

