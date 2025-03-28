Mokaram Injury Lawyers Advocate for Houston’s Car Accident Victims

Injured in a car accident? Mokaram Injury Lawyers fight for Houston victims, securing max compensation. No win, no fee—call today!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motor vehicle accidents remain a serious concern in Houston, with thousands of crashes reported each year. For those injured, the aftermath can be overwhelming—rising medical bills, lost wages, and legal complexities make it difficult for victims to recover. Mokaram Injury Lawyers , a Houston-based law firm, has long provided legal representation to accident victims, helping them secure compensation for their injuries and financial losses.With experience in handling a variety of cases, the firm is committed to guiding clients through the legal process.The Growing Need for Legal Assistance in Car Accident CasesHouston has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle accidents in Texas, with thousands of crashes occurring annually. Many of these accidents lead to serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care and rehabilitation. Victims often struggle with insurance claims and legal proceedings, making the role of car accident lawyers essential in securing rightful compensation."Many accident victims don't realize the full extent of their rights," said Ali Mokaram, a representative of Mokaram Injury Lawyers. "Having an experienced legal team ensures that victims get the compensation they deserve."Legal Considerations for Car Accident Victims in TexasNavigating the legal system after an accident can be complex. Texas law includes several key provisions that affect accident claims:1. Statute of Limitations: Victims have two years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury claim.2. Comparative Fault: Texas follows a modified comparative negligence rule, meaning that if a victim is found partially at fault, their compensation may be reduced based on their level of responsibility.3. Insurance Requirements: Texas drivers must carry liability insurance with minimum coverage of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury.Seeking Legal Help After an AccidentThe period following an accident is critical. Delays in seeking legal advice can impact a victim’s ability to gather evidence and build a strong case. Mokaram Injury Lawyers encourage accident victims to explore their legal options as soon as possible.About Mokaram Injury LawyersMokaram Injury Lawyers is a distinguished personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas, known for its commitment to securing justice for clients who have suffered due to accidents, negligence, and wrongful conduct. With three decades of experience, the firm has built a strong reputation for aggressive legal representation and achieving favorable outcomes for injury victims. Their dedication to fighting for the rights of individuals aligns with their core values of resilience, perseverance, and excellence.

