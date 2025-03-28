Interior’s First Oil and Gas Lease Sales of 2025 Bring in Over $39 Million

Date: March 27, 2025

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced it generated over $39 million in total receipts from oil and gas lease sales held in the first quarter of 2025 – underscoring the Department’s continued commitment to responsible energy development on public lands and American Energy Dominance. In line with policies championed under the Trump administration, these revenues reflect an ongoing focus on unleashing domestic energy production, supporting job growth, and reducing reliance on foreign resources through efficient, streamlined permitting and leasing processes.

The Bureau of Land Management leased 34 parcels totaling 25,038 acres for $39,007,609 in total receipts for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 oil and gas lease sales. The combined bonus bids and rentals from the leases will be distributed between the federal government and the states where the parcels are located. The BLM held oil and gas lease sales in Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada.

“This quarter’s lease sales demonstrate Interior’s unwavering commitment to fostering American Energy Dominance, and we are grateful to those who produce energy on federal lands,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “By building on the commonsense, pro-growth policies of the Trump administration, we’re ensuring public lands are being used to their fullest potential to support national security, economic strength and livelihood of the American people.”

Oil and gas leases support domestic energy production and American energy independence, while contributing to the nation’s economic and military security. Consistent with Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” BLM's lease sales help meet the energy needs of U.S. citizens and solidify the nation as a global energy leader long into the future.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. BLM ensures oil and gas development meets the requirements set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other applicable legal authorities.

Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of 10 years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. The federal government receives a royalty of 16.67 percent of the value of production. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System. The BLM will hold 15 more oil and gas lease sales in 2025.

