Anthony Anderson to Emcee LACHSA Foundation 40th Anniversary Gala Benefit for LA County High School for the Arts

Anthony Anderson is Master of Ceremonies at LACHSA Foundation's 40th Anniversary Gala. Photo by Tommy Garcia Courtesy of FOX Entertainment You are invited to the LACHSA Foundation's 40th Anniversary Gala April 26, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Trustees and 40th Anniversary Gala Committee of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA) Foundation, today announced that Emmy-nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson (Black-ish, Law & Order, Scream 4, We Are Family) will be the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s gala benefit.Hosted by LACHSA Foundation , the 40th Anniversary Gala will take place on Saturday, Apr. 26, at City Market Social House in Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District. The Gala will celebrate four decades of artistic excellence at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), the nation's No. 1 public high school for the arts. Nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award, and winner of multiple NAACP Image Awards, Anderson is a member of LACHSA’s first admitted class in 1985.“I am thrilled to return to my Los Angeles home at LACHSA where I was accepted in the school’s first year as a young student artist,” said Anderson. “Four decades later, the impact of LACHSA has shaped and influenced the lives of artists and audiences across the world, including my own professional work, and I am honored to do my part to celebrate this special milestone in LACHSA’s history.”In this particularly challenging time for L.A. County, given the unprecedented devastation caused by the recent wildfires and the lack of public education funding at the state and national levels, the LACHSA Foundation has found even more strength and resolve to further its purpose, calling on all supporters and gala guests to donate generously during the 40th anniversary.The 40th Anniversary Gala will feature an intimate and immersive experience at every turn with world-class entertainment by some of L.A.’s most talented professional artists and student artists in music, theatre, dance, cinematic arts and visual arts. Gala attendees will enjoy a hosted cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres followed by delicious wines and a three-course gourmet dinner curated by Chef Sofia Riley of Thank God It’s Sofia Catering and Event Services. The night culminates with an exciting live auction of exclusive destination vacations to Maui and New York, as well as special appearances from esteemed alumni and the LACSHA family of donors including creative industry executives, celebrities, artists and benefactors across all disciplines. An online auction curated by the LACHSA Foundation also will launch Apr. 19-May 10, 2025, with luxury travel. unique staycations, and products just waiting for a winning bid.LACHSA’s impact can be found everywhere from Broadway to NASA, from The Met to the NEA, from creative industry leaders to leading companies that inspire change around the world. Just a few of the thousands of LACHSA alumni include award-winning artists and notable names from entertainment and pop culture such as Jon B., Corbin Bleu, Angel Blue, Kris Bowers, Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Chappelle, Zoey Deutch, Jenna Elfman, Maya Erskine, Josh Groban, HAIM, Taran Killam, Charm La’Donna, Josefina López, Gretchen Parlato, Matthew Rushing, Robert Vargas, Kehinde Wiley, Finn Wittrock and many more.The Gala’s highest sponsor level, the Benefactor Sponsor, includes Supervisor Lindsay Horvath. Ovation Guild Sponsors include the Schlesinger Family, Today. I’m Brave, and L.A. County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn. Gala Artist Sponsors include Challen Cates and Aaron McPherson, Kate Beyda and Michael Amundson, Wendy and Alan Sartirana, Jeff and Cecile Chiu and Alice and Tony Shyu, Mountain Valley Petroleum, Daryl and Tony Barbieri, Anson and Ro Sowby, and Matt and Adrienne Nelson.While individual gala tickets are now sold out, last remaining sponsorship tickets have been extended. Sponsorship or Ruby Anniversary tickets are available at www.LACHSAFoundation.org/40thAnniversaryGala WHO:Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and the LACHSA FoundationWHAT:40th Anniversary Gala hosted by the LACHSA FoundationWHEN:Saturday, Apr. 26, 20256 p.m. Hosted Cocktail Reception7:30 p.m. Dinner and CelebrationWHERE:City Market Social House1145 S. San Pedro St.Los Angeles, Calif. 90015(Creative Cocktail Attire Recommended)WHY/ABOUT:The LACHSA Foundation was founded in 1984 to provide critical funding that bridges the gap between public education funding and the annual needs of an exemplary arts education at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, which was founded a year later in 1985. LACHSA is America’s premiere free public arts high school for young student artists throughout L.A. County. Reflective of the creative capital of the world, these young student artists are innovative, passionate and travel for hours from every socioeconomic and diverse community across L.A. County. The undeniable talent and fearlessly authentic voices of LACHSA students are nurtured by a faculty of internationally recognized, professional teaching artists. Students attend conservatory-style, master classes in all disciplines, and they showcase their learnings and creativity through student-performed theatre, music concerts, film festivals, dance compositions and visual art exhibitions.As a charitable organization, all donations made to the LACHSA Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent of the law. Tax ID: 95-3938009

