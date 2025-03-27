On Six-Month Helene Anniversary, Governor Stein, Commissioner Troxler Call on USDA to Allocate Funds to North Carolina Farmers

On the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Helene, Governor Josh Stein and Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler sent a letter to US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, requesting that USDA approve a block grant to support the recovery efforts of farmers in Western North Carolina.

“Agriculture plays a crucial role in the region’s economy, and the farmers of western North Carolina have always demonstrated resilience,” said Governor Josh Stein. “However, Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic impact has left them in a difficult position, with staggering losses they will not recoup without external assistance.”

“The damage to farms from Hurricane Helene is almost unimaginable, and it is going to take a lot to put them back together,” said NC Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler. “We will need funds to help with that recovery. We hope USDA will come through with block grant funding to do the things we know are going to be needed.”

Stein and Troxler are requesting a block grant utilizing funds appropriated in the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2025. Conversations regarding the allocation of these funds have begun, and timely approval of funds will be critical for ensuring farmers can quickly return to sustainable production levels.

Last week, Governor Stein signed the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 - Part 1 into law, which provides $200 million for North Carolina farmers who have experienced crop losses or infrastructure damage due to Hurricane Helene. Governor Stein continues to advocate for additional funding that supports farmers in repairing their infrastructure and removing debris from their land.

Click here to read Governor Stein and Commissioner Troxler’s letter.