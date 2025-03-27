Submit Release
From Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia

AZERBAIJAN, March 27 - Your Excellency,

I wholeheartedly extend my congratulations to you and the friendly Azerbaijani people on the joyous occasion of Novruz Bayram. As we celebrate this festival of spring, renewal, and unity, I wish you happiness and good health and for your country - peace, progress, and prosperity.

For centuries, Novruz Bayram has been a symbol of mutual respect, friendship, and harmony among nations. Novruz, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions and cultural heritage, holds great significance in fostering people-to-people connections built on mutual respect, as well as in strengthening peace and good neighbourly ties.

I firmly believe that the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to grow in the future, further enhancing regional peace and stability.

Your Excellency, I express my deep respect for you and once again offer my heartfelt congratulations to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on this special occasion.

Sincerely,

 

Mikheil Kavelashvili

President of Georgia

