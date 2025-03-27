Shaftsbury Barracks/Failure to comply with the VT Sex Offender Registry
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3001203
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 27th, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington VT
VIOLATION: Failure to comply with the VT Sex Offender Registry/Probation Violation
ACCUSED: Joshua Gundrum
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 21st, 2025 the Vermont Sex Offender Registry notified the Vermont State Police that Joshua Gundrum was non-compliant with his sex offender registry requirements. Between March 14th and March 19th, 2025 Gundrum did not call the VT Sex Offender registry which is a requirement when an address is not provided. The pending criminal charge put Gundrum in violation of his conditions of probation. During a scheduled check-in with Bennington County Probation and Parole on March 27th, 2025, Gundrum was taken into custody on the probation violation. He was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks and later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Bennington County Criminal Court on March 28th, 2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 28th, 2025
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
