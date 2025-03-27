Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/Failure to comply with the VT Sex Offender Registry

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B3001203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan               

STATION: Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 27th, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington VT

VIOLATION: Failure to comply with the VT Sex Offender Registry/Probation Violation

 

ACCUSED:  Joshua Gundrum                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 21st, 2025 the Vermont Sex Offender Registry notified the Vermont State Police that Joshua Gundrum was non-compliant with his sex offender registry requirements.  Between March 14th and March 19th, 2025 Gundrum did not call the VT Sex Offender registry which is a requirement when an address is not provided.  The pending criminal charge put Gundrum in violation of his conditions of probation.  During a scheduled check-in with Bennington County Probation and Parole on March 27th, 2025, Gundrum was taken into custody on the probation violation.  He was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks and later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center.  He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Bennington County Criminal Court on March 28th, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  March 28th, 2025           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  Marble Valley Correctional    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

