Nightly full closure of H-201 Moanalua Freeway extended through Friday, May 30

Main, News Posted on Mar 27, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the extension of the nightly full closure of westbound Moanalua Freeway from the Middle Street overpass to the Fort Shafter/Kaua Street on-ramp for paving maintenance.

As a result of 13 unworkable days due to weather, this work is estimated to be complete by Friday, May 30, excluding holidays. This nightly work was previously scheduled to be complete by Friday, March 28. All work is weather permitting. Work hours are nightly, Sunday through Friday, from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following day for pavement preservation and repaving work.

During this closure, westbound motorists will be detoured via the Middle Street off-ramp (Exit 19A) from the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway to the Fort Shafter/Kaua Street on-ramp to re-enter the H-201 Moanalua Freeway. See map above.

Following the conclusion of work on this section, crews will continue repaving in the westbound direction on H-201 Moanalua Freeway to the Hālawa Interchange, beginning the week of Monday, June 2. This work will continue under the current work schedule. The estimated completion date of this work is November 2025, weather permitting.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###