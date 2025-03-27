Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson Statement on Former Commissioners Slaughter and Bedoya

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson issued the following statement on Former Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya:

“As I have said on numerous occasions, President Donald J. Trump is the chief executive and is vested with all the executive power in our government. That includes the constitutional authority to remove commissioners from agencies that wield substantial executive power. Such powers granted by the Constitution are a necessity to ensure democratic accountability.

My Democrat former colleagues are entitled to their day in court, but I have no doubt that President Trump’s lawful powers will ultimately be confirmed. In the meantime, the Federal Trade Commission will continue its tireless work to protect consumers from unlawful monopolies and fraud.”