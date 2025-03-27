James Michael Matthew Proposes Nation's First Engineered Ocean Water Import Site for Southern California

James Michael Matthew Building Fjords in the Great Deserts

A Visionary Plan to Build America’s First Engineered Fjord System Could Redefine Water Security, Infrastructure, and Economic Growth in the Southwest

We’re not just reacting to a water crisis. We’re engineering a sustainable future—one that redefines how America sources, moves, and values water.” — James Michael Matthew

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Michael Matthew has unveiled a bold plan to solve America’s growing water crisis: the creation of Import Site 1, the country’s first engineered ocean water fjord system. The project aims to transport Pacific Ocean water through the Mojave Desert into Death Valley and the Great Basin of Southern Nevada, unlocking a new era of water security and economic development across the Southwest.

"The Southwest is drying out. The Colorado River is collapsing. Major reservoirs are nearing dead pool status," said James Michael Matthew, Founder and Chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation. "We must either shrink our economy or build new water systems. Import Site 1 is the kind of infrastructure that wins centuries."



IMPORT SITE 1: THE PATHWAY

The project proposes beginning near the Pacific Coast, potentially south of Long Beach, leveraging existing industrial and desalination infrastructure. A pipeline would then carry saltwater northeast:

- Through the Mojave Desert

- Into Death Valley (the lowest point in North America)

- Ending in the southern portion of the Great Basin in Nevada

This route offers a gravity-assisted design, avoids congested urban areas, and opens up new zones for renewable energy, industrial feedstock farming, and inland desalination.

TRANSFORMING DESERTS INTO ECONOMIC POWERHOUSES

The proposed fjord system isn't just a water transport project—it’s a catalyst for regional transformation:

- Launching solar and hydroelectric energy zones

- Creating new residential and commercial development corridors

- Powering agricultural innovation with bioengineered crops

- Establishing hubs for mineral recovery and advanced manufacturing

RETHINK DESALINATION

By pushing ocean water inland and combining it with engineered salt marshes and solar-powered desalination, the plan redefines water infrastructure:

- Reduces dependence on unreliable rainfall and snowpack

- Harnesses desert heat for pre-treatment

- Converts salt byproducts into commercial minerals

NATIONAL IMPACT

Import Site 1 serves as a template for national infrastructure strategy:

- Reducing strain on the Colorado River

- Securing water for tens of millions of Americans

- Creating thousands of jobs in construction, biotech, logistics, and energy

- Reinforcing U.S. global leadership in engineering and environmental innovation

NEXT STEPS

JM Prophecies Corporation outlines four immediate action items:

1. Feasibility and Site Selection — Identify coastal intake points and inland routes

2. Strategic Partnerships — Engage federal and state governments, infrastructure funds

3. Public Education — Launch outreach campaigns for transparency and local support

4. Pilot Testing — Begin with a small-scale salt marsh to demonstrate flow efficiency

ABOUT JAMES MICHAEL MATTHEW

James Michael Matthew is an award-winning author, financial executive, and industrialist with over 40 years of experience. He is the Founder and Chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation. His Company's Mission is Tackling the Major Challenges of Our Times and Building The Selfless Economy. He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a Masters in Biotechnology Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a Bachelors from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Mr. Matthew has completed postgraduate studies in Law and Sustainability and the Future of Sustainable Business at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, the University of Oxford, and Artificial Intelligence Implications for Business Strategy at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Matthew is also the author of several influential works, including Prophecy Before Vision, Reject Self-Serving Power, Building the Climate Change Bridge, The Two $20 Trillion Opportunities, The Leadership Broadcasting Company, Building the Selfless Economy, and Building Fjords in the Great Deserts.

